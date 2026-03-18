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Iran's nuclear doctrine not likely to change, foreign minister says

Araqchi said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist issuing them and added he was not yet in a position to ​judge the jurisprudential or political ​views of ​Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
World newsIranNuclear WeaponsMiddle East

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