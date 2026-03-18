<p>Dubai: Iran's stance against the development of nuclear weapons won't significantly change, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told <em>Al Jazeera</em> in remarks relayed by Iranian media on Wednesday, cautioning that the new supreme leader is yet to publicly express his view on the matter.</p><p>Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed early in the US-Israeli war against Iran, opposed the development of weapons of mass destruction in a fatwa, or religious edict, issued in the early 2000s.</p>.'No official source': Iran govt denies reports of Mojtaba's appointment as Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.<p>Western countries, including the US and Israel, have for years accused Tehran of seeking nuclear weapons, while Iranian authorities have said their nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes.</p><p>Araqchi said fatwas depend on the Islamic jurist issuing them and added he was not yet in a position to judge the jurisprudential or political views of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader.</p>