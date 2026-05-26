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Iran's president orders reopening of international internet access

Authorities initially imposed an ‌internet blackout from January 8 in response ‌to nationwide anti-government protests, with connections ‌gradually getting back to normal in February.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 18:33 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 18:33 IST
World newsIranInternetMiddle East

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