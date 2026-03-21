<p>Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that there needs to be an "immediate cessation" of what he described as U.S.-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict, Iran's embassy in India said in an X post on Saturday.</p><p>Pezeshkian spoke with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.</p><p>Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future. He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against Iran.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-videos-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-3939528">Track latest updates on the US-Israel, Iran war here.</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-videos-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-3939528"> </a></p><p>The Iranian president proposed a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country's embassy in India.</p>.PM Modi speaks to Iran President; condemns attacks disrupting global supply chains.<p>In a separate post on X earlier on Saturday, Modi said he condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the Middle East in the discussion with Pezeshkian.</p><p>The Indian Prime Minister further reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring shipping lanes remain open and secure.</p>