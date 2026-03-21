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Iran's president says immediate cessation of US-Israeli aggression needed to end war

Pezeshkian ​spoke with India's ⁠Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 16:16 IST
World newsIranWest Asia

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