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Iran's proposal to US calls for sanctions lifting and funds release, deputy foreign minister says

The proposal ‌also includes ‌ending war on ‌all ‌fronts including in Lebanon, the exit of US ⁠forces from ⁠areas close to Iran and damages to cover destruction caused by the ​war, Gharibabadi said.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:12 IST
World newsUSIran

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