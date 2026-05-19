<p>Dubai - Iran's recent proposal to the United States calls for the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, the release of Iranian frozen funds and an end to the marine blockade on the country, Iran's Deputy Foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday, according to Iran's official <em>IRNA</em> news agency.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | Iran target fitness revival at Turkey camp after war-enforced break.<p>The proposal also includes ending war on all fronts including in Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran and damages to cover destruction caused by the war, Gharibabadi said.</p>