<p>Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they will target U.S. companies in the region as of April 1 in retaliation for attacks on Iran, state media reported.</p><p>The 18 companies listed in the IRGC's threat included Microsoft, Google, Apple, Intel, IBM, Tesla and Boeing.</p>.Iran executes 2 men convicted of attack on govt building: Report.<p>"These companies should expect the destruction of their respective units in exchange for each terror act in Iran, starting from 8 PM Tehran time on Wednesday, April 1st," the IRGC statement said.</p>