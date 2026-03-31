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Iran's Revolutionary Guards says they will target US companies in the region

The 18 companies listed in ⁠the ‌IRGC's threat included Microsoft, Google, ‌Apple, Intel, ⁠IBM, Tesla and Boeing.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:17 IST
World newsUSGoogleMicrosoftWest Asia

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