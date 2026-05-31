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Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf says no US deal without tangible results, state media report

Iran will not accept any agreement with the US unless it guarantees the rights of the Iranian people and delivers tangible results, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 10:40 IST
World newsUnited StatesIran

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