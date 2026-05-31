Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf says no US deal without tangible results, state media report

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> will not accept any agreement ending its conflict with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> unless there is certainty that the Iranian people's rights are secured, top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday according to state media.</p>.Iran's top negotiator tells Pakistan's army chief Tehran will not compromise on its rights.<p>"There is no trust in the enemy's words and promises. Our only criterion is to achieve tangible results before we fulfill our commitments in return," he added after taking an oath as the re-elected speaker of parliament alongside its presidium.</p>