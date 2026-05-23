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Iran's top negotiator tells Pakistan's army chief Tehran will not compromise on its rights

Mohammad ⁠Baqer Qalibaf said that ‌Iran's ‌armed forces ‌had ‌rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:51 IST
World newsPakistanIranWest AsiaTehran

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