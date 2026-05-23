Iran's top negotiator tells Pakistan's army chief Tehran will not compromise on its rights

<p>Dubai: Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani</a> army chief during a meeting in Tehran on Saturday that Iran would not compromise on the rights of its nation and country, state TV reported.</p>.Pakistan Army chief Munir and Iran FM Araghchi hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict. <p>He said that Iran's armed forces had rebuilt their capabilities during the ceasefire and that if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> "foolishly restarts the war", the consequences would be "more crushing and bitter".</p>