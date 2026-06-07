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Iran's top negotiator threatens US targets over Lebanon escalation

The comments from Iran's ⁠Parliament ‌speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, follow Israeli attacks ‌on the southern suburbs ⁠of Lebanon's capital
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranLebanon

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