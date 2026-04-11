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Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amedi as country's new president

Amedi, ⁠58, is a former environment ‌minister and ​has headed the political office of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Baghdad since 2024.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:01 IST
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