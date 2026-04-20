<p>When <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran's </a>former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel strike in February, citizens from across the country took to the street to mourn the loss of their leader. This event also proved to be a catalyst for Iran and provoked it to retaliate against the two nations. </p><p>However, since then, seven weeks have passed and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has yet to be laid to rest</p>.'No more Mr Nice guy': Donald Trump issues fresh threat, says 'time for Iran killing machine to end'.<p>In February 2026, Israel and United States launched a barrage of missiles hurtling towards Iran in a bid to dismantle their nuclear programme. The first attack targeted the Supreme Leader, who died alongside several family members. His son, Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader— a move seen as breaking away from the hitherto Iranian norms. </p><p>According to experts, there have been concerns that if a funeral will be held for the late Supreme Leader, a lot of people will show up to pay their respects which can become a major security issue. Despite a ceasefire, Iran fears that holding such a large gathering might make them vulnerable to Israeli airstrikes. </p><p>An article by<a href="https://nypost.com/2026/04/18/world-news/iranian-officials-afraid-to-bury-assassinated-supreme-leader-khamenei-expert/"> </a><em><a href="https://nypost.com/2026/04/18/world-news/iranian-officials-afraid-to-bury-assassinated-supreme-leader-khamenei-expert/">New York Post</a> </em>quotes Behnam Taleblu from the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies saying, "Simply put, the regime is too afraid and too weak to roll the dice." </p> .<p>He also says that Iran is not only fearful of the enemy that lies across the border but also of nationalist uprisings against the current regime. They would also need to explain the absence of his son and successor Mojtaba Khamenei who has not been seen in public since his appointment.</p>.<p>“It speaks volumes that the turnout for the funeral of the regime’s founding father in 1989 was such a massive affair, and yet one generation later his successor is still not able to have a funeral well over a month after his passing,” Taleblu continued.</p><p><br>In 1989, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini passed away, millions from across the country gathered to attend his funeral. But the same Ali Khamenei didn't receive the same reception due to Israel' continuous attacks on Iran.</p><p>According to American publication, Iranian officials are considering the remote, northeastern city of Mashhad as a potential burial site.</p><p>Mashhad — on the border of Turkmenistan and far removed from Israel — is Khamenei’s hometown and serves both practical and symbolic purposes.</p>