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Is Iran too weak? 7 weeks after Ali Khamenei's death, Tehran yet to hold a funeral

According to experts, there have been concerns that if a funeral will be held for the late Supreme Leader, a lot of people will show up to pay their respects which can become a major security issue.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:53 IST
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