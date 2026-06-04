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Homeworldmiddle east

Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire

The two ⁠sides had agreed last month to a ceasefire but ‌hostilities had continued.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 00:53 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 00:53 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

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