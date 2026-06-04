Israel and Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire

<p>Lebanon and Israel have agreed to the implementation of a ceasefire, according to a joint statement with the United States released by the State Department on Wednesday following negotiations in Washington.</p><p>The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah and the evacuation of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector, according to the statement. The two sides had agreed last month to a ceasefire but hostilities had continued.</p>.'US President's decision': Netanyahu says Trump may return to full-scale military action against Iran.<p>Israel invaded Lebanon in March in pursuit of Hezbollah which fired across the border in support of Tehran.</p><p>Iran has said it will not agree to a deal to end the conflict with the United States and Israel launched in late February unless a ceasefire also covers Lebanon.</p><p>Lebanon and Israel agreed to further direct negotiations to build confidence and resolve other outstanding issues, the statement said on Wednesday. </p>