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Homeworldmiddle east

Israel bombs Beirut suburbs, first near capital in weeks, as ceasefire fails

The Israeli military said it ‌had conducted a precise strike in Beirut but ​did not offer additional details.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 13:30 IST
IsraelLebanonWorldMiddle East

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