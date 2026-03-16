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Israel consulted diplomatic channels, ready to stop hostilities if Iran changes course: Envoy Azar

On Iran attacking the Gulf countries, Azar said it is 'very unfortunate' and alleged that Iranians 'decided to use terror, and to extort their friends'.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:20 IST
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