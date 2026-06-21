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Homeworldmiddle east

Israel directs military to limit actions in Lebanon, though tensions persist

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Iran over Lebanon on Sunday in a social media post.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 17:28 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 17:28 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelLebanonwar

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