Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Israel drops leaflets over south Lebanon town ordering residents to leave

A senior Lebanese ⁠military ‌official said Israel had recently added the ‌town to a zone ⁠occupied by Israeli troops inside southern Lebanon.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 12:15 IST
World newsIsraelLebanonMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us