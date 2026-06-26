Israel drops leaflets over south Lebanon town ordering residents to leave

<p>Israeli forces dropped leaflets over the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri on Friday ordering residents to leave, Lebanese state media reported, the first such order issued since a ceasefire between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=israel">Israel </a>and Hezbollah took effect.</p><p>A senior Lebanese military official said Israel had recently added the town to a zone occupied by Israeli troops inside southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=lebanon">Lebanon</a>.</p>.'No American demand' to leave Lebanon, says Israeli minister as troops stay put in Beirut.<p>Lebanese officials say Israeli troops are enforcing the zone's northern boundary by firing at anyone approaching it, including civilians and Lebanese soldiers.</p><p>The military official said farmers had continued to enter and leave Mansouri, but had not been living there.</p>