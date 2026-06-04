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Israel emphasises distrust in 'problematic' Pakistan, calls it 'unreliable mediator'

Israel rejected the notion that Pakistan possesses the credibility to act as a mediator in regional negotiations.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 16:59 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranIsraelMiddle East

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