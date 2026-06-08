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Israel hits Iran petrochemical plant in new strikes despite Trump reprimand

Hours earlier, Trump said new strikes by Israel and Iran would not affect his administration's peace ⁠talks with Tehran, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'doesn’t call the shots.'
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:06 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:06 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaMiddle East

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