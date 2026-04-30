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Israel intercepts Gaza aid ships in international waters, organisers decry move

Israel's foreign ministry on Thursday called ‌the flotilla organisers "professional provocateurs" and said that its forces acted lawfully.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:28 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:28 IST
World newsIsraelGazaMiddle East

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