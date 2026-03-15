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Israel is running critically low on interceptors: Report

The US ‌has ‌been aware ‌of Israel's ‌low capacity for months, the report ⁠said, ⁠adding that it is not running low on interceptors of its ​own.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 01:54 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 01:54 IST
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