<p>Israel informed the US this week that it is running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors as the conflict with Iran continues, Semafor reported on Saturday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.</p><p>Reuters could not immediately verify the report.</p>.MA Baby urges PM Modi to 'firmly' condemn US-Israel war on Iran, take steps to address LPG shortage .<p>The US has been aware of Israel's low capacity for months, the report said, adding that it is not running low on interceptors of its own. </p>