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Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended by three weeks, says Trump

Furthermore, the US President said that the ​leaders of Lebanon and Israel could ​meet ⁠at the White House during the ⁠period of the extended ceasefire.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelDonald TrumpLebanon

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