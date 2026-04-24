<p>On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump announced that an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> ceasefire would be extended by three weeks, despite instances of violence on the ground.</p><p>"The United States is going to work with Lebanon in order to help it protect itself from Hezbollah. The Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by THREE WEEKS," Trump said in a post on Truth Social as he met envoys of Israel and Lebanon.</p>.‘They just don’t know’: Trump says Iran struggling to figure out leader.<p>Furthermore, the US President said that the leaders of Lebanon and Israel could meet at the White House during the period of the extended ceasefire. He also said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> will have to cut funding for the Hezbollah and that he sees 'great chance' of Israel-Lebanon peace deal this year.</p><p>Trump and officials from the two regions met at Washington to discuss the ceasefire extension, amid reports of Israel and Lebanon trading strikes on Thursday. </p>