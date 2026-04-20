<p>Israeli and Lebanese representatives will hold talks in Washington on Thursday, an Israeli source speaking on the condition of anonymity told <em>Reuters</em> on Monday.</p><p>Israel will be represented by its ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, the source added.</p>.'Israel never talked me into Iran war, results of Oct 7 did...': Donald Trump ahead of second round of peace talks.<p>It will mark the first talks between the two countries since a 10-day ceasefire took effect on Thursday. </p>