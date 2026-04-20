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Israel, Lebanon to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday

Israel ⁠will ‌be represented by its ambassador ‌to the ⁠United States, Yechiel Leiter, the ‌source added.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 15:38 IST
World newsIsraelLebanon

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