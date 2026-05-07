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Israel, Lebanon to hold third round of talks in Washington next week: US

The ‌announcement came a day after Israel's first ‌strike on Beirut since last ceasefire in mid-April.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:18 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelLebanonStrikesMiddle EastPeace talk

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