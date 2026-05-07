<p>Representatives of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> will hold their third round of talks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> on May 14 and 15, a US State Department official said on Thursday, as the US presses the two countries to reach a lasting peace agreement even as Israel continues to strike <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a> militants in Lebanon.</p>.<p>The announcement came a day after Israel's first strike on Beirut since Israel and Lebanon agreed to a fragile <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ceasefire">ceasefire</a> in mid-April after the Trump administration gathered their ambassadors for rare direct talks.</p>.<p>The official did not say who would participate in the meeting.</p>.Israel, Lebanon to hold second round of talks in Washington on Thursday.<p>US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marco-rubio">Marco Rubio</a> said on Tuesday that peace was achievable but required Lebanon's government to have the capability to fight Hezbollah.</p>