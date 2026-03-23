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Israel military says friendly fire killed civilian near Lebanon border

Initially it was discovered that ‌the ‌man was killed ‌by artillery fire that was ⁠carried ⁠out to assist forces operating in southern Lebanon.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:24 IST
IsraelLebanonMiddle EastIsraeli Border

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