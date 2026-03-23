<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israeli">Israeli</a> civilian killed on Sunday on the Lebanese border dies as a result of friendly fire and not from a rocket attack from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>, the Israeli military said on Monday.</p>.Netanyahu visits site of Iranian missile attack, claims US-Israel fighting for entire world.<p>Initial findings indicate that the man, Ofer Moskowitz, was killed by artillery fire that was carried out to assist forces operating in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>, the military said.</p>