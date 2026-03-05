<p>Beirut: The Israeli military warned residents to leave Beirut's southern suburbs on Thursday, instructing them to move north and east of the Lebanese capital, the first time Israel has issued a warning covering entire neighbourhoods in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>-controlled area.</p><p>"Save your lives, evacuate your homes immediately," Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X, posting a map highlighting four neighbourhoods of the southern suburbs - an area adjacent to Beirut airport.</p>.<p>Lebanon was pulled into the war in the Middle East on Monday, when Iran-backed Hezbollah opened fire, sparking intensified Israeli airstrikes largely focused in the southern suburbs, southern Lebanon and eastern Lebanon.</p><p>On Wednesday, the Israeli military ordered residents to leave a swathe of southern Lebanon - an area amounting to about 8 per cent of Lebanon's territory.</p>