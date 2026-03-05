Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Israel orders residents to leave southern Beirut

On Wednesday, the Israeli military ordered residents to leave a swathe of southern Lebanon - an area amounting to ​about 8% of Lebanon's territory.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 14:32 IST
World newsIsraelevacuationBeirut

Follow us on :

Follow Us