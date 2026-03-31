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Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of lethal attacks

Israel abolished the death penalty for murder in 1954. The only person ever executed in Israel after a civilian trial was Adolf Eichmann, an architect of the Nazi Holocaust, in 1962.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 23:59 IST
World newsIsraelDEATH PENALTYPalestinians

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