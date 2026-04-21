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Israel punishes soldiers who desecrated crucifix in southern Lebanon

A military statement said an investigation into the incident showed that one soldier damaged a ​Christian religious symbol, while another ⁠photographed the act.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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