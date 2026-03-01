<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> Defense Forces (IDF), on Sunday, posted a video on their social media handle, showing footage of their air force launching large-scale missiles in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>'s capital Tehran.</p><p>The video was captioned, "WATCH: For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the IAF is striking targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran."</p>.More strikes aimed at Iran after Khamenei's death, Trump issues new warning.<p>"Over the past day, the IAF conducted large-scale strikes to establish aerial superiority and pave the path to Tehran," the post further read. </p>.<p>International organisations and governments across the globe expressed concern after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, killing top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.</p><p>The attacks prompted retaliation from Tehran, targeting US bases in the region.</p><p>“We are witnessing a grave threat to international peace and security. Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world,” Antonia Guterres told the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday.</p><p>This conflict also triggered one of the largest flight disruptions globally, as air spaces remain closed in caution. Tehran warned that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow conduit for about a fifth of global oil consumption, raising expectations of a sharp jump in oil prices.</p>