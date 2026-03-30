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Israel reports second attack from Yemen as Middle East conflict escalates

It ⁠said two drones from Yemen were intercepted early Monday but gave no further details.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 09:53 IST
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