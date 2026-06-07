Israel says it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli </a>military said it intercepted two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon on Sunday, after sirens sounded in the areas of Yiftah and Ramot Naftali.</p><p>Clashes between Israel and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a> have not halted with the Lebanese militant group rejecting proposals linking a ceasefire to its disarmament, saying Israel must first halt its attacks and withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon. </p><p>Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between its close ally, Hezbollah, and Israel a condition for any peace deal with the United States. </p><p>Hezbollah entered the war on March 2, saying it was retaliating for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader at the start of a conflict that has since killed thousands in Lebanon and displaced more than a million people.</p>.West Asia conflict | Israel trades strikes with Hezbollah, leaving new ceasefire with Lebanon in doubt.<p>Israel continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon even before March 2, despite a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in November 2024. It said its attacks are aimed at Hezbollah members and infrastructure.</p>