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Homeworldmiddle east

Israel says it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon

Iran ‌has made a ceasefire in Lebanon between its close ‌ally, Hezbollah, and Israel a condition ⁠for any peace deal with the United States.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:18 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelMissileLebanonHezbollah

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