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Israel says troops operating 10 km inside Lebanon despite US-Iran accord

The ‌military ‌said the deployment was dictated ⁠by ⁠operational needs and that troops remained stationed in their designated area ​of operations.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:39 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiaLebanon

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