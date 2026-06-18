Israel says troops operating 10 km inside Lebanon despite US-Iran accord

<p>Dubai: The Israeli military said on Thursday that its forces were operating in a security zone extending about 10 km (6 miles) into southern Lebanon, despite a provision in the interim US-Iran agreement calling for an immediate halt to military operations in Lebanon.</p>.'Syria can handle Hezbollah if Israel cannot', says Donald Trump; reiterates no nuclear weapons for Iran.<p>The military said the deployment was dictated by operational needs and that troops remained stationed in their designated area of operations. </p>