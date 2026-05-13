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Israel steps up attacks on Gaza since Iran truce, as military says Hamas rearming

Conflict monitor ACLED, which tracks Israeli attacks in Gaza, said in a monthly report for April that Israel had carried out 35 per cent more attacks last month than in March.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:34 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelPalestineWest AsiaGazaMiddle East

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