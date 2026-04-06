<p>Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday said that Israel has struck Iran's largest petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh. He described the incident as a severe economic blow to Tehran.</p><p>Several explosions were heard at Iran's South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, <em>Fars</em> news agency reported on Monday.</p><p>Companies that provide electricity, water and oxygen to Asaluyeh were attacked, but the Pars petrochemical company has not been damaged, <em>Tasnim </em>news agency reported, adding that the electricity supply to all Asaluyeh petrochemicals units had been cut. </p>.Oil prices fall on US-Iran receiving peace proposal.<p>In March, Israel attacked Iran's main energy source, the South Pars gas field and its infrastructure at the nearby Asaluyeh processing hub, prompting Iranian attacks on energy targets across the Middle East. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted the US amphibious assault ship LHA-7, pushing it to retreat into the southern Indian Ocean, Iranian state media reported. </p><p>The Guards also targeted a container ship which they said belonged to Israel with the identifier "SDN7", without disclosing its location.</p><p>The war, which opened with US and Israeli air strikes across Iran on February 28, has killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon. Israeli airstrikes killed another 11 people in Lebanon on Sunday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>