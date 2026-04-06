Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldmiddle east

Israel strikes Iran's petrochemical complex at Asaluyeh, defence minister says

Several explosions were ​heard ⁠at Iran's South Pars Petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Fars news agency reported ⁠on Monday.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 12:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 12:41 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us