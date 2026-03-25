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Israel strikes Tehran as Trump says US negotiating to end war

Kuwait ​and Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday they had repelled fresh drone attacks, without stating where they originated.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 04:33 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 04:33 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelDonald Trump

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