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Israel, US goals 'identical'; prepared for any scenario: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

As Israeli forces and the Shi'ite Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire, Netanyahu said the military continues to strike militant targets while standing by residents in northern Israel.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranBenjamin NetanyahuLebanonHezbollah

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