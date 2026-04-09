<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said on Thursday that he has given an instruction for Israel to begin peace talks with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> that would also include the disarming of Hezbollah.</p><p>"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to start direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu said in a statement. </p><p>"The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon."</p><p>There was no immediate response from the Lebanese government to Netanyahu's remarks.</p>.Israeli strikes hit near Beirut as envoy says disarming Hezbollah could end war.<p>An hour before Netanyahu’s statement, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that “the only solution to the situation in Lebanon is to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, followed by direct negotiations between them”.</p><p>He said he was working on a diplomatic track on this matter that was starting to be seen “positively” by international actors.</p><p>Israel launched a renewed offensive against Hezbollah after the Iran-backed militia began firing at Israel on March 2. Israeli strikes have killed around 1,700 people and uprooted more than a million people, according to Lebanese authorities.</p><p>At least 400 Hezbollah fighters have been killed, according to sources familiar with the group, which has fired hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel.</p>