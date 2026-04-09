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Israel wants to start peace talks with Lebanon 'as soon as possible': Netanyahu

He said, 'The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and Lebanon.'
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 16:25 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuLebanonHezbollahpeace talksNegotiations

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