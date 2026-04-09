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Israel will continue to strike Hezbollah 'wherever necessary': Netanyahu after hundreds killed in strikes on Lebanon

Netanyahu's remarks come as Israel's military said Thursday it had struck and killed a close adviser to Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:12 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuMiddle East

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