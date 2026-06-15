Israel will not withdraw from territory seized in Lebanon: Defence Minister

<p>Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on Monday said that Israel will not withdraw from territory it seized in Lebanon and if Iran attacks Israel due to events in Lebanon, Israel will retaliate. </p><p>Lebanon has suffered the deadliest spillover of the conflict, with thousands of people killed and some 1.2 million people uprooted by an Israeli offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, which opened fire on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2.</p><p><em><a href="https://deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-united-states-israel-war-updates-live-donald-trump-mojtaba-khamenei-strait-of-hormuz-west-asia-middle-east-iran-us-truce-crude-oil-price-surges-ceasefire-hezbollah-lebanon-trump-netanyahu-us-bases-irgc-kuwait-bahrain-4035027">Track latest updates on the Iran, US-Israel war here. </a></em></p><p>The country has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.</p><p>The secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, would end permanently starting on Monday night.</p>.Inside proposed US-Iran deal: What 14-point draft MoU means for West Asia, global oil trade.<p>Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said there must be a complete halt to Israeli attacks against Lebanon and wrote on Telegram that the US bears responsibility for implementing the framework deal.</p><p>Nabih Berri, speaker of the Lebanese parliament and a Hezbollah ally, said the deal laid the foundation for security and stability in the region, including in Lebanon.</p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to respond publicly to the US-Iran agreement.</p><p>But Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would oppose any pressure to withdraw its forces from areas it is occupying in southern Lebanon.</p><p>"This is the main lesson from the events of October 7," Katz said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu made this clear to U.S. President Trump and other senior American officials, and I also clarified it yesterday to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>