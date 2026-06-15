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Israel will not withdraw from territory seized in Lebanon: Defence Minister

The country has been a sticking point in negotiations, with Israel and Hezbollah ignoring calls from Trump and others to stop their attacks on each other in recent weeks.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:10 IST
World newsUSIranIsrael

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