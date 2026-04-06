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Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 near Gaza school as ceasefire strains

Before the ⁠strikes, some Palestinians had clashed with members of an Israeli-backed militia, who they said attacked ⁠the school in an attempt to abduct some people, medics ‌and residents said.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 17:19 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

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