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Israeli attack kills son of Hamas leader negotiating with Trump-led board

Hayya ​has survived multiple Israeli attempts to ⁠kill him. An Israeli strike in Doha last year targeting Hamas leadership killed his son, though Hayya survived.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 10:25 IST
World newsIsraelHamas

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