<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israelsearch?q=israel">Israeli </a>drone dropped a grenade on rescuers trying to lift a wounded journalist from rubble in Tayri, in southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a>, a senior Lebanese military official told <em>Reuters</em> on Wednesday.</p><p>The official said the Lebanese army asked the Israeli military through a US-led mechanism to allow rescuers to retrieve the wounded journalist.</p>