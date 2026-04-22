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Israeli drone drops grenade on rescuers trying to retrieve wounded journalist in southern Lebanon: Report

The official said ‌the ‌Lebanese army ‌asked ‌the Israeli military through a ⁠US-led ⁠mechanism to allow rescuers to retrieve the wounded ​journalist.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:58 IST
World newsIsraelWest AsiaLebanon

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