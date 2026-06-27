Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal

<p>An Israeli drone struck the Nabatiyeh area in southern Lebanon on Saturday,<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon"> Lebanon's</a> state news agency said.</p><p>The reported strike came a day after Israel and Lebanon signed a US-brokered security arrangement aimed at reducing tensions along their border following months of cross-border hostilities with <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/hezbollah">Hezbollah</a>. </p>.Rubio announces framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon after talks in Washington.<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a framework agreement on Friday after talks in Washington</p>