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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli drone strike hits southern Lebanon day after security deal

The reported strike ⁠came ‌a day after ‌Israel ⁠and Lebanon signed a US-brokered ‌security ‌arrangement
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:55 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsrael

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