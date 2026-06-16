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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

Two ⁠people were killed in a double-tap strike, with ⁠a ‌drone hitting a car in the ‌village of ⁠Mayfadoun followed by a second strike ‌after people ‌had gathered at ‌the ‌scene.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:27 IST
World newsIsraelWest AsiaLebanon

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