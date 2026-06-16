Israeli drone strikes kill at least 4 in southern Lebanon

<p>Beirut: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli </a>drone strikes targeted three vehicles in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing at least four people and wounding others, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.</p><p>Two people were killed in a double-tap strike, with a drone hitting a car in the village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Mayfadoun </a>followed by a second strike after people had gathered at the scene.</p>.Hezbollah says Iran has pledged to pursue Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon in US negotiations.<p>Another drone strike on the town of Shoukin killed two other people, the agency said.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the reported strikes. </p>