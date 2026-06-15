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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli fire kills four in Gaza, mediators hold more ceasefire talks

Medics ​said an Israeli airstrike killed a woman in the town of Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 18:49 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 18:49 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineGazaMiddle East

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