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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli forces cross key Lebanon river in expanded ground offensive

The Israeli advance came as the US military hosted Israeli and Lebanese defence representatives in ‌Washington on Friday.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 16:29 IST
World newsUSIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuWashingtonMiddle EastBeirut

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