<p>Jerusalem: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli</a> forces killed four Palestinians, including a mother, father and two children, as they drove in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian health authorities said.</p><p>A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, and two of their children, ages 5 and 7, were shot in the head in the village of Tammun, while two of their other children sustained injuries, Palestinian health authorities.</p><p>The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.</p>.Israeli fire kills three in Gaza, medics say, as US pushes deal.<p>The Palestinian Health Ministry also said one Palestinian was killed in an attack by settlers overnight.</p><p>Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances from reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics say.</p><p>Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the Iran war began on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry. </p>