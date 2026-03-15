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Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian health authorities

The Israeli military said it was looking ‌into the reports.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 06:28 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 06:28 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineWest Bank

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