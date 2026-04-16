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Israeli, Lebanese leaders to speak on Thursday after decades: US President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reiterated that ceasefire in Lebanon is 'essential' for peace in Iran.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 11:27 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 11:27 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpLebanon

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