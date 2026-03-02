<p>Tel Aviv: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> has bolstered its military presence on its side of the border with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> but there are no immediate plans for a ground invasion of its neighbour, Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said on Monday.</p><p>"We haven't expanded our presence on the ground inside Lebanon," he told an online news briefing.</p><p>Earlier, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, another Israeli military spokesperson, told reporters that all options remained on the table when asked about the prospects of a ground invasion of Lebanon after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel.</p>