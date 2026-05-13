Israeli PM Netanyahu held secret meeting with UAE President during Iran war

<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-wants-to-wean-israel-off-us-military-support-he-tells-cbs-3998184"> Benjamin Netanyahu </a>visited the United Arab Emirates and met with the Emirati president during the war with Iran, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.</p><p>According to the statement, the meeting resulted in an "historic breakthrough" in relations between Israel and the UAE.</p>.Iran slams UAE as West Asia conflict casts shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meet.<p>The statement appeared to be the first confirmation of a meeting between Netanyahu and the Emirati president.</p><p>UAE is one of just a few Arab states with diplomatic relations with Israel, which were made official during the 2020 Abraham Accords, a signature foreign policy achievement of U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.</p>