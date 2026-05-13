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Israeli PM Netanyahu held secret meeting with UAE President during Iran war

According to a statement, ⁠the ‌meeting resulted in an "historic breakthrough" in ‌relations between Israel and ⁠the UAE.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 18:32 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 18:32 IST
World newsIranBenjamin NetanyahuUAEMiddle East

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