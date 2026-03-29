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Israeli PM Netanyahu orders expansion of Lebanon operations to quell Hezbollah fury

Iran-backed Hezbollah began firing rockets into ‌Israel after the United States and Israel launched air strikes on Iran.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 18:15 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 18:15 IST
IranIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuWest AsiaLebanonMiddle EastHezbollah

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