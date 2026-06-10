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Homeworldmiddle east

Israeli PM Netanyahu to run for re-election after Trump raises doubts

The election has ​not yet been formally announced but must be held by October.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:49 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpMiddle East

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